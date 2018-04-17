Colin Kaepernick walks into league office, says he’s “doing great”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 17, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
As he continues to press his case that NFL owners have colluded against him, Colin Kaepernick was at the league office this morning.

Kaepernick and his attorneys are at the league office to depose NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today, TMZ reports.

Doing great,” Kaepernick told TMZ. “I love y’all and we’re gonna keep going.”

One of the men accompanying Kaepernick was carrying an Adidas bag, perhaps a nod to Adidas saying that it would sign Kaepernick if he signs with an NFL team.

Whether Kaepernick does sign with an NFL team still remains to be seen. Given that he’s been a free agent for a full year and it still hasn’t happened, it seems unlikely. Kaepernick’s depositions of Goodell and of team owners and personnel staff members, are designed to figure out why Kaepernick can’t get a job.

  2. “Kaepernick’s depositions of Goodell and of team owners and personnel staff members, are designed to figure out why Kaepernick can’t get a job.”

    Uh, the rest of us have it figured out…and it doesn’t require collusion.

  3. Please let us know when he walks out of the NFL office, after accomplishing nothing.

    Inquiring minds want to know…

  5. He looks even better on the unemployment line. I’m actually proud of the owners for taking a stance against someone who is anti American. Disrespect the flag and you don’t play. Simple.

  6. Forcing Goodell to be deposed I am going to give Kaep a tip of my hat on that one. Not sure anything will come of it. But the thought if it does make me smile.

  8. I love Adidas, good for them supporting a man making a difference. Just like Jackie Robinson, people didn’t think the game should have a black man playing it. He was called all kinds of names and beamed with pitches. Imagine if he would have given up like most of the bigots wanted.

    Let’s see the racist comments from the trump trash cultist who are supposed to be boycotting…

  13. knownbutunkown says:

    April 17, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Who did he kill again? ? Did he beat up a female too? ? Oh wait,he must have multiple DUI’S?? He’s such a bad person to society…
    He’s not a good football player. There is your answer.

  14. cmoney4949 says:

    I love Adidas, good for them supporting a man making a difference.
    Other than being benched for Blaine Gabbert, what difference has Kaepernick made that is worthy of an endorsement contract of any kind?

    (the endorsement for “riding the pine” is his only action worth anything)

  15. “guyjuneguyjune says:
    April 17, 2018 at 10:34 am
    I won’t buy Adidas and won’t buy his protest klapp-trap. He’s a head case…and I don’t mean his hair.“

    Yeah, HE’S the head case….
    Bahahahaha.

  16. Again…no proof of collusion whatsoever. You need an email, or a text, or something in writing. Or even proof of a conversation. Hes pursuing a lawsuit with no evidence. I don’t know how this is allowed to even be filed. Ridiculous.

  17. knownbutunkown says:
    April 17, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Who did he kill again? ? Did he beat up a female too? ? Oh wait,he must have multiple DUI’S?? He’s such a bad person to society…

    Nope, just a giant media distraction – which no NFL team wants out of their back-up QB.

  19. Collusion means that they all (or mostly) conspired to keep him out of the league. If they all INDIVIDUALLY decided they don’t want to hire him, that isn’t collusion, it’s reality. He has no case. A certain QB named Tim has just as strong a case for collusion, but he’s too classy to act like a child and pout.

  20. A backup quarterback should NEVER be a distraction.

    If Aaron Rodgers had Kaepernick’s politics, he would still be a starter and highly paid, so we can’t buy that it’s just his politics that are preventing him from gainful employment in the NFL. There’s a little of both going on and that could also be a reason why Josh Rosen could fall a little in the draft. The bottom line is that EVERYTHING counts. I wouldn’t hire him for a job in my company either. I think he’s a circus and most reasonable people would believe that to be the case as well.

    “We’re going to keep going” doesn’t sound like this person really wants to play football.

  21. knownbutunkown says:

    April 17, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Who did he kill again? ? Did he beat up a female too? ? Oh wait,he must have multiple DUI’S?? He’s such a bad person to society…

    He actually is. He was wasting the courts time and resources, which could be used to help those who are actually being downtrodden. This is why people are ushered through the court system. Because there are so many bogus lawsuits filed by people with expensive lawyers. He is pushing the people down that he was supposed to be standing up for.

  22. You don’t have to agree with his cause, but if you get triggered by someone supposedly “disrespecting the flag”, you have a whoooooole lot of growing up to do.

  24. cmoney4949 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 10:42 am
    I love Adidas, good for them supporting a man making a difference. Just like Jackie Robinson, people didn’t think the game should have a black man playing it. He was called all kinds of names and beamed with pitches. Imagine if he would have given up like most of the bigots wanted.

    Let’s see the racist comments from the trump trash cultist who are supposed to be boycotting…
    Shameful that liberals always insist on comparing clowns to real heroes. Over the last couple years I’ve seen many compared to Jackie Robinson or even MLK, including Kaepernick, Bruce Jenner and Hillary Clinton. What a joke. You shouldn’t make a mockery of real American heroes.

  25. If you just read the posts here it should be obvious why Kapernick doesnt have a job.

    Hes extremely unpopular with a large part of the fan base – and a large fan base is key to all NFL teams.

    You dont need collusion to explain this.

  27. “Kaepernick’s depositions of Goodell and of team owners and personnel staff members, are designed to figure out why Kaepernick can’t get a job.”

    I’m sorry, but Kaepernick already knows why he doesn’t have a job in the NFL. He’s a backup caliber QB who brings with him a truckload of baggage with negative publicity in tow. In addition he has forgotten the most basic of all precepts: No one has a RIGHT to demand a spot on an NFL roster. In fact, no one has a RIGHT to demand to be hired for any job, be it plumber, electrician, teacher, or NFL player. You interview and audition, and if the prospective employer doesn’t like what they see, they look elsewhere.

  28. What is so hard to understand about the “I’m not a good enough football player to be worth the distractions I create for the team” syndrome. Kaepernick just needs to call Tim Tebow who can definitely explain it to him. This a simple situation with no conspiracies or collision involved and a colossal waste of time. He has the right to kneel during the anthem and the team owners have the right to not hire him!

  29. Is that really how he’s dressed to attend depositions of NFL execs? He must be broke if he can only afford a hoodie.

  30. Are they colluding against him? Obviously, yeah. But again, it’s perfectly fine to protest on your own time – everyone in America has that right and I fully support that. But to come to work and protest, and incite protest throughout the workplace…that’s simply not acceptable. In any other profession, you would be fired for that. Why should this be any different?

  31. Much love and support to you Kaep. I’m rooting for you and will definitely be buying Adidas if they are to sign you!

  32. Meh. Kaep’s going to end up with a bigger payday than if some team had simply signed him – and that money will come out of ALL of the owner’s pockets. But the owners have clearly decided keeping the racists happy is more important.

