Colin Kaepernick walks into league office, says he’s “doing great”

As he continues to press his case that NFL owners have colluded against him, Colin Kaepernick was at the league office this morning.

Kaepernick and his attorneys are at the league office to depose NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today, TMZ reports.

“Doing great,” Kaepernick told TMZ. “I love y’all and we’re gonna keep going.”

One of the men accompanying Kaepernick was carrying an Adidas bag, perhaps a nod to Adidas saying that it would sign Kaepernick if he signs with an NFL team.

Whether Kaepernick does sign with an NFL team still remains to be seen. Given that he’s been a free agent for a full year and it still hasn’t happened, it seems unlikely. Kaepernick’s depositions of Goodell and of team owners and personnel staff members, are designed to figure out why Kaepernick can’t get a job.