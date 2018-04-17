Cowboys expect to draw record crowd of 270,000 to draft

Posted by Charean Williams on April 17, 2018, 6:03 PM EDT
The NFL won’t use every seat at AT&T Stadium for its draft next week, instead creating an “end-zone theater.” But the Cowboys still expect around 25,000 fans to witness the selection process inside the stadium each day.

The NFL’s draft lottery for free tickets set a record, and with a capacity of 108,000 each day at the Draft Experience outside the stadium, this draft could surpass last year’s numbers.

“I would just say that we always hope to beat previous numbers,” Chad Estis, the Cowboys’ executive vice president of business operations, said. “. . . We have high expectations. The lottery for people to receive the tickets in the actual theater has exceeded what they had last year, so there’s some early indications that we have an opportunity to have some super large numbers out there.”

Philadelphia drew 250,000 last year to the three-day outdoor event, setting the all-time draft attendance mark, while drawing rave reviews.

The Cowboys expect thousands to attend the festival outside the stadium without seeing the actual draft, with total crowds somewhere around 90,000 fans in attendance each day.

“Everything we do, I’m told a record is a must,” Estis said. “We’ve got a nice list going with NBA All-Star and WrestleMania and Academy of Country Music Awards. Add this to the list.”

For the first time, each of the 32 teams will have a section just for its fans.

“I think the NFL really views this event as an event for diehard football fans,” Estis said. “So I think having team sections like that, down on the floor, close to the stage to create all that really cool atmosphere of hardcore fans, I think that’s what the NFL wants, and I know they’re working hard to make sure that fans from each of those markets end up in those seats. I think that would just create this unique dynamic.

“If you remember last year when our Drew Pearson stood up to announce our second-round pick in Philadelphia, and it created such a stir in the auditorium there. I think that’s something everybody looked to and said, ‘That’s actually the kind of atmosphere that you want at one of these events.’ So by having all the teams represented down right in front of the stage, I think we’ve just created some really interesting atmosphere.”

13 responses to “Cowboys expect to draw record crowd of 270,000 to draft

  2. But I thought the league was dead. So many posters here said they’d never watch again….270,000 people for the DRAFT.

  6. joker65 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:07 pm
    But I thought the league was dead. So many posters here said they’d never watch again….270,000 people for the DRAFT.
    ——-

    Most people are going to go to be seen or to be able to check in on social media.

  7. Like the comment about the league being “dead.” When people find out they’re in the social minority…well it unfortunately rarely changes anything because they still think that they’re speaking for everyone when they are not. 270k for the draft is crazy…but it’s not the Cowboys doing it – it’s the NFL. Why? I don’t know because outside of the first, maybe second round I find it boring. But…I still watch the game.

  8. Is Dallas/Fort-Worth really that bad of a place to be in April? This is at the top of 270k people’s list? (says the guy commenting on it, I know, I know).

  9. alonestartexan says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    joker65 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:07 pm
    But I thought the league was dead. So many posters here said they’d never watch again….270,000 people for the DRAFT.
    ——-

    Most people are going to go to be seen or to be able to check in on social media.

    ____

    Took a survey of those attending, did ya? Just how did you come up with that solid information?

  10. Still will not be better than the 2017 Draft in Philadelphia. Fly Eagles Fly…oh..Fly Super Bowl Champion Eagles Fly!!!

    Drew Pearson..the Eagles and all Eagles fans have some unfinished business with you..in your house!

  11. Since Dallas absolutely NAILED that last Super Bowl they had, screw it, put the draft there too. I wonder how many thousands of paying attendees will be screwed out of what they paid for.

  12. The Truth says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:09 pm
    @joker65

    They get that many morons for bullfights. Your point ?

    ____

    Yeah, in countries where bullfighting is extremely popular. Kind of like the NFL here…

  13. “The league has never been more popular!” — Guy getting booed by 25,000 people a day

