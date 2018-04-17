Cowboys refute Dez Bryant’s “Garrett’s guys” comments

Getty Images

Jason Garrett, Jason Witten, Sean Lee, Dak Prescott and Travis Frederick all refuted Dez Bryant‘s “Garrett’s guys” comment, joining Stephen Jones in wondering what the receiver is talking about.

“Friday was an emotional day for all of us,” Witten said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t know what all that [Garrett’s guys] is about. . . . There’s really nothing there.”

In an interview with the NFL Network on Friday, Bryant accused “Garrett’s guys” of working against him. He didn’t name names other than to refer to players who wear the captain’s “C.” Lee, Witten and Prescott were among the team’s captains last season.

“It’s tough to see because of the type of player he was,” Lee said. “Me and Dez came in together. He’s one of the best players I ever played with. He’s a guy that I fed off his passion.. . . . Dez is a dominant football player, and he’s gonna continue to be a dominant football player.”

The Cowboys released Bryant, saving them $8 million against the salary cap. So for the first time since 2009, the Cowboys are searching for a new No. 1 receiver.

“Its a challenging situation,” Garrett said. “A lot of different factors go into these kind of decisions. The guidepost for all this is what’s in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We wish Dez nothing but the best going forward. He’s a special guy. I love him.”

Bryant’s former teammates also wished him well and insist they do not have a splintered locker room.

“Absolutely not,” Witten said. “My job and everybody else’s is to go play and try to lead the best we can by example. There’s nothing to that.”