Daryl Worley clears waivers

Getty Images

No team wants Daryl Worley after his weekend arrest.

Worley, who was cut by the Eagles after he was arrested for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct, cleared waivers today.

The 23-year-old Worley started 14 games at cornerback for the Panthers last season, and any team that claimed him on waivers would have had him at very affordable salaries of $650,000 this year and $735,000 next year. Ordinarily, a young, inexpensive, starting-caliber cornerback would be in demand.

But the Panthers decided last month that they didn’t want Worley around anymore, so they traded him to the Eagles for Torrey Smith, a wide receiver who was likely to be cut anyway. And now the Eagles have gotten rid of Worley, and the other 30 teams have shown they don’t want him either.

So despite Worley’s talent, his off-field issues leave him unemployed. He’ll need to stay out of trouble to get himself another chance in the NFL.