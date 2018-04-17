DeAndre Hopkins: Deshaun Watson and I will be “best duo” in NFL

Getty Images

Quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s rise was halted by a torn ACL last season, but Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins expects his teammate to pick up right where he left off.

Hopkins caught seven touchdowns from Watson in the first seven games of the 2017 season and told the media Tuesday that he has spent some time thinking about what the two of them can accomplish over a full season.

“I expect us to be the best duo in the NFL,” Hopkins said, via the team’s website. “He wants to be great. I want to be great. If two people want to be great and they’re pushing each other, the sky’s the limit.”

Hopkins continued to put up strong numbers even after Watson was injured and has proven adept at playing with some of the inept quarterbacks the Texans have employed during his time with the team. Avoiding those players in the future will take continued health for Watson, who said Tuesday that he is “very confident” that his current rehab path will have him back to form this year.