Dez Bryant wants to play for the Giants

Immediately after Dez Bryant was released by the Cowboys, he said he would play them twice this year, indicating that he’d end up in Washington, Philadelphia or New York.

Of those three teams, Bryant appears most interested in the Giants, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.

“The Giants,” Bryant told Fisher, “got a helluva defense, they’re going to pay [Odell Beckham Jr.], so coming back. Playing with him, Sterling [Shepard] . . . the tight end [Evan Engram], [Eli] Manning? Crazy.”

Bryant said he enjoys New York City, and Fisher concluded after talking to Bryant that the Giants would be Bryant’s No. 1 choice. Bryant even said he’d be willing to take less money to play for his first choice.

But how much less? The Giants are near the bottom of the NFL in cap space, with only $5 million available to spend. And they may end up spending a lot of money to extend Beckham, so they’re unlikely to spend a lot of money on another receiver in Bryant.

So unless Bryant is so enamored with the idea of playing with the Giants that he’d take the league minimum, there’s no guarantee that the Giants are as eager to get a deal done as Bryant seems to be.