Earl Thomas skips start of Seahawks workouts

Getty Images

With all the other exits and storylines surrounding the Seahawks this offseason, the future of Earl Thomas has slid by without much notice. At least until now.

According to Brock Huard of KIRO, the veteran safety was not present for the start of the Seahawks voluntary workouts yesterday, setting an ominous tone for the final year of his contract.

Thomas has been looking for a new deal, and does not appear enthused about the progress of the negotiations, which led to a the talk of a trade.

But in an offseason in which they’ve already said goodbye to Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett and Jimmy Graham, and when they’ll probably never see Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril, or Malik McDowell on the field again for medical reasons, and when they may or may not be considering a deal with Colin Kaepernick, it’s almost easy to overlook what’s going on with Thomas.

And since these workouts are voluntary, the Seahawks can’t fine him for his absence, but it does send a message. He won’t start piling up fines until or unless he stays away from the mandatory minicamp or training camp.

He has said he wants to stay with the Seahawks beyond this year, when he’s scheduled to make $8.5 million. But he wants some security at a time when the Seahawks are going with a number of younger, cheaper options.

The Seahawks have naturally set a high bar for his value in a potential trade, and obviously no one has met it so far.