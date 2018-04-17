Eric Berry present at start of Chiefs’ offseason program

Getty Images

Last year, Chiefs safety Eric Berry skipped voluntary offseason work, then suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week One of the regular season. This year, Berry is there at the start of offseason workouts.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that Berry was in attendance when the Chiefs opened their program on Monday. Berry was the first player Reid mentioned in saying how important he thought it was to have the teams’ veteran leaders participating.

“It’s good to have our leaders here,” Reid added. “The Eric Berrys, Trav [Travis Kelce] was here, and Justin Houston, and the rest of these veteran guys—I mean we bank on these veteran guys so much and again, and they’ll do a great job of leading this football team.”

Although workouts are voluntary at this time of year, every player on the Chiefs’ roster attended on the first day.