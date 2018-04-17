Eric Weddle reached out to Dez Bryant

Getty Images

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is thought to be interested in playing for an NFC East team like the Giants in order to maximize his chances to face his former team, but there’s been no sign that those clubs are moving to add him to the roster.

There has been word of interest from the Ravens, however, and one of their veterans said he’s joining the recruiting effort. Safety Eric Weddle said on Tuesday that he’s made an overture toward Bryant in order to pitch the wideout on coming to Baltimore.

“I’ve reached out to him,” Weddle said. “Dez is an amazing player, passionate, competitive, everything you want in a teammate. For a guy like that who just came off a tough situation, you just want what’s best for him and where he feels comfortable.”

Weddle didn’t say if he and Bryant have connected, but said he’ll lay out the “pros and cons” of life with the Ravens because he’s a straight shooter on such topics. He added he didn’t have many cons to report, so we’ll see if Weddle’s words help pave a path to Baltimore.