Falcons sign Garrison Smith

Getty Images

The Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Garrison Smith, according to his agent David Canter.

The Seahawks declined to tender Smith a qualifying offer, allowing him to enter free agency. He played eight games last season, making nine tackles.

Smith, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2014. He spent time with the Dolphins, Saints and 49ers as a rookie.

He finally found a home in Seattle in 2016 when the Seahawks claimed him off waivers. He played three games in 2016.