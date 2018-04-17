Falcons sign Tyson Graham, Justin Zimmer

Getty Images

The Falcons announced they have signed defensive back Tyson Graham and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer as well as the previously reported signing of defensive tackle Garrison Smith.

Graham was signed by the Colts as a college free agent following the 2017 draft. He played 44 games at South Dakota, finishing his collegiate career with 233 tackles, five interceptions, and three sacks.

Zimmer spent time with the Saints during training camp in 2017. He spent part of the 2017 season in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes.