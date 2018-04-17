Frostee Rucker visited Jets

Getty Images

The Jets had one of head coach Todd Bowles’ former players from his days as defensive coordinator of the Cardinals in for a visit.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive lineman Frostee Rucker was in for a visit with the team. Rucker joined Arizona in 2013, which was the first of two years that Bowles ran the Cardinals defense before getting the Jets job.

Rucker, who entered the NFL with the Bengals in 2006, came off the bench for most of those two seasons, but started all 16 games for the Cardinals last season. He finished the year with 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Jets have added Brandon Copeland to their defensive line group this offseason and they also re-signed veteran Mike Pennel earlier in free agency.