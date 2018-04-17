Greg Mancz signs RFA tender with Texans

Getty Images

Houston Texans center Greg Mancz signed his restricted free agent tender with the team on Monday.

Mancz was given a right of first refusal tender by the Texans prior to the start of free agency. The tender is worth $1.907 million for the 2018 season.

Mancz started all 16 games for Houston at center in 2016 after Nick Martin went down with an injury. He started seven of 10 games he appeared in last season with five of those seven starts coming at right guard.

Mancz signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Toledo in 2015.