Hue Jackson: Everyone still in play for No. 1

The Browns are a little more than a week away from making the first selection of the 2018 NFL Draft and coach Hue Jackson said on Tuesday that nothing’s been decided about what name will be on the card they hand to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Jackson said he’s laughed at reports that the Browns have settled on Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen as their choice as both the top pick and their quarterback of the future because General Manager John Dorsey has yet to make a call about what the Browns will do. Jackson said Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield all remain in the mix on the quarterback front.

“If there was a consensus John had come to, he would’ve told me,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “That’s not the case. … When John Dorsey goes dark, he goes dark.”

Dorsey is scheduled to speak to the media on Thursday, although Jackson suggested earlier this year that the Browns could keep their intentions under wraps until it comes time to make their pick.