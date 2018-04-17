Jared Goff looking forward to more practice time with Brandin Cooks

AP

The Rams traded for a wide receiver for the second straight offseason, but there’s a pretty big difference between the deal that brought Brandin Cooks to Los Angeles than the one that brought Sammy Watkins to town last year.

Watkins joined the Rams in August, leaving relatively little time for him to develop chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff before the start of the regular season. Cooks arrived early this month, which means he’ll have the entire offseason to work with Goff. It’s a difference that Goff thinks will benefit the offense.

“It’s all rhythm. It’s all timing,” Goff said, via ESPN.com. “I think any time you can get this extra time with guys like that, especially the deep stuff, getting open — I look forward to working with him, and I know he’s excited.”

Watkins wound up with 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns for the Rams last year. Expectations for Cooks’ production will be significantly higher come September.