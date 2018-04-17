Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham will stay a Giant for another year

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham were roommates at LSU and are close friends, and Landry lobbied recently for the Browns to trade for Beckham. But now Landry says that’s not happening.

Landry told reporters today that he’s given up on any hopes of Beckham coming to Cleveland this year because he knows Beckham is going to remain in New York through 2018.

“I think that period is over and he’s going to be a Giant for another year,” Landry said. “Outside of that, I’m just so focused on this team, I’m so focused on what we’ve got going with the guys we have now and the guys we’ll add in a couple weeks.”

Beckham hasn’t agreed to a new contract with the Giants, and until he does there’s going to be speculation about how much longer he’ll be in New York. But whether Beckham signs a new deal with the Giants or hits free agency next year, Landry is convinced he’s not going anywhere until 2019 at the earliest.