Jason Witten committed to football, hopes to play until he’s 40

Jason Witten has played 15 seasons. He will play at least one more and hopes to play three more after that.

Speculation began about Witten’s future after a Sporting News report that FOX was interested in hiring Witten, who auditioned for Thursday Night Football.

Witten said Tuesday he has no interest in a TV job right now.

“Hopefully I can play until I’m 40,” Witten said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Just taking it one year at a time.”

Witten, who turns 36 next month, restructured his contract earlier this offseason. He has played in 239 of a possible 240 games in his career, but, in 2017, he had the fewest yards since his rookie season with 560.