Joe Flacco: Eventually, at some point, Ravens will draft a quarterback

AP

Joe Flacco, like Philip Rivers and Case Keenum this week, said all the right things about his team potentially selecting a quarterback early in next week’s draft.

“It is what it is. It’s a business,” Flacco said Tuesday at the start of Baltimore’s offseason workouts, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Eventually, at some point, that’s going to have to happen. It’s not really for me to worry about.”

Lamar Jackson‘s pre-draft visit to Baltimore combined with Flacco’s contract status has fueled speculation that the Ravens could use the 16th overall choice on a quarterback. The Ravens have played into the possibility with assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta saying the team would pick a quarterback if one is available “really too good to pass up.” G.M. Ozzie Newsome hinted at a “surprise” in the first round.

Flacco, 33, is scheduled to count $26.5 million against the cap in 2019. The Ravens would save $18.5 million in cap space next season by designating him a post-June 1 cut.

Flacco has never made the Pro Bowl. Since the Ravens’ Super Bowl title to end the 2012 season, Flacco has a 38-36 record with one playoff appearance, throwing 98 touchdowns and 74 interceptions.

“I come in here, and you worry about what’s here and now and doing your job, which for me now is getting guys out there working hard and making sure we’re moving toward our goal of getting to that championship,” Flacco said.