Joe Flacco: Eventually, at some point, Ravens will draft a quarterback

Posted by Charean Williams on April 17, 2018, 4:14 PM EDT
AP

Joe Flacco, like Philip Rivers and Case Keenum this week, said all the right things about his team potentially selecting a quarterback early in next week’s draft.

“It is what it is. It’s a business,” Flacco said Tuesday at the start of Baltimore’s offseason workouts, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Eventually, at some point, that’s going to have to happen. It’s not really for me to worry about.”

Lamar Jackson‘s pre-draft visit to Baltimore combined with Flacco’s contract status has fueled speculation that the Ravens could use the 16th overall choice on a quarterback. The Ravens have played into the possibility with assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta saying the team would pick a quarterback if one is available “really too good to pass up.” G.M. Ozzie Newsome hinted at a “surprise” in the first round.

Flacco, 33, is scheduled to count $26.5 million against the cap in 2019. The Ravens would save $18.5 million in cap space next season by designating him a post-June 1 cut.

Flacco has never made the Pro Bowl. Since the Ravens’ Super Bowl title to end the 2012 season, Flacco has a 38-36 record with one playoff appearance, throwing 98 touchdowns and 74 interceptions.

“I come in here, and you worry about what’s here and now and doing your job, which for me now is getting guys out there working hard and making sure we’re moving toward our goal of getting to that championship,” Flacco said.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Joe Flacco: Eventually, at some point, Ravens will draft a quarterback

  2. Talk about a bad ROI. Not even considered for the Pro Bowl and they usually dig deep looking for players to go there.

  3. Great Qb in the Vertical/ power run attack.
    Horrible in the west coast system.
    Give the man some physical receivers and an angry o-line you will win.
    Have the man attempt to be elite and well….. that’s the current state in Baltimore.

    this man can still thrive with some grown men who can catch and bring attitude.

    3,2,1 white suit comment

  4. The sky is blue. Rain is wet. We all die eventually. You only live once. Don’t you media people understand that they just say as little as they can? Is this is an extreme comment now?

  6. The last time Flacco got a hint that a new contract may be coming his way, he, with the help of some poor defense (cough – Broncos – cough), went on to win a SB.

  7. Wanna bet it’ll be in 2019? Whoever the new Head Coach that is hired will draft a QB to begin the next chapter of Ravens football. New GM, new head coach, new QB.

  9. Flacco hasn’t been effective in a while. He is a big game QB, but is very unreliable otherwise. He had one historic run in the postseason, and has otherwise been quiet for almost half a decade now. The team is laughably bad at drafting WRs and values comp picks more than resigning it’s own drafted players. For as much credit as Ozzie Newsome gets, he’s been terribly inconsistent and put together a mediocre team since 2012.

  10. Please keep Flacco, give him every elite penny of the $26M, and every avocado icepop til he’s 50.
    Thanks – the rest of the AFC.

  12. Championship? LOL!

    This guy apparently has no idea that Baltimore is in the midst of a deep rebuild. Newsome was fired and they’re rebuilding, something they’ve refused to do since 2013 ironically when Flacco’s salary shot way up to 20 mil per, sending most of the league into cap hells of varying degrees.

    Kinda funny how in 2009, the complaint was about paying rookie QBs obscene prices before the Lockout and now it’s about trying to bring the market back down due to Ozzie Newsome/Bisciotti/Harbaugh’s arrogance going into the 2012 season.

    They’re paying for it now and have been paying for it, as predicted.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!