Joe Staley earns a raise from the 49ers

Now that they have a quarterback, the 49ers are going to make sure he’s protected, and by a guy who feels valued himself.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers have agreed to terms on a new deal for left tackle Joe Staley which represents a pay increase for the next two seasons.

He was due to make $11 million over the last two years of his contract, but will now make $17.4 million, and a bump from $5.5 million to $8.72 million this year.

The 33-year-old Staley is still playing at a high level, which itself justifies the raise.

But he’s also a stable presence for a young team on the rise with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, which makes him an even more valuable part.