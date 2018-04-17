Lions announce Ziggy Ansah has signed franchise tender

Getty Images

Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah is locked up for another year.

Ansah, who was Detroit’s franchise player, has signed his tender. That gives him a guaranteed salary of $17.143 million this season. If the Lions don’t work out a long-term deal with him, he’ll either hit unrestricted free agency next year or he’ll be guaranteed a 20 percent pay raise, which would mean a guaranteed salary of $20.572 million next year.

Last year Ansah had an up-and-down season with three different three-sack games, but a total of only three sacks in all the other games.

Ansah will turn 29 next month and it’s unclear whether the Lions plan to work out a long-term deal with him or let him play out the season and make a decision about his future next year.