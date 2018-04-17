Lions’ Jarrad Davis approves of new rule against lowering the helmet

Getty Images

NFL players have generally reacted negatively to the new rule banning lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet. Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis is one of the few players who likes the rule.

Davis, the 2017 first-round pick who suffered a concussion in the second game of his career and had to miss the next two games last year, said today that he doesn’t think the rule will be difficult for players to adhere to.

“[The new rule is] definitely something that’s going to take care of us as players,” Davis said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The problem is that the NFL, which passed the rule last month, still has not explained to players, coaches, fans or the media what exactly will constitute a penalty under the new rule. So it is impossible for Davis to say how hard it will be to adhere to the rule. But Davis knows the intent of the rule is to prevent head and spine injuries, and he supports that.