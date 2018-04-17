Matt Nagy prepared to make Jordan Howard their feature back

Getty Images

Not only are the Bears going to keep Jordan Howard, but they are prepared to make him their feature back.

Bears coach Matt Nagy answered “absolutely” when asked that question Tuesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports. But Nagy added, “We’re going to use multiple backs.”

Howard, a fifth-round pick in 2016, has averaged 4.6 yards per carry on his 528 career carries. He has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, rushing for 2,435 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons.

Rumors of Bears’ talks with the Dolphins of a trade of Jarvis Landry for Howard helped create a perception that Howard is a bad fit in Nagy’s offense. Howard said it was “comforting” to find out the Bears had no intentions of trading him.

“To sit here and say he doesn’t fit this offense isn’t very fair,” Nagy said, via David Haugh of the Chicago Tribune.

Tarik Cohen likely gets work on passing downs as Howard has 14 drops in his career.