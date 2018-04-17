Misdemeanor weapons charge to be dismissed against Reuben Foster

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is still facing a slew of legal charges due to an alleged domestic violence incident with his girlfriend, but at least one of the charges against him is set to be dismissed.

The Santa Clara District Attorney released a statement on Monday saying the misdemeanor weapons charge against Foster for possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine would be dismissed due to a federal injunction pending review by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

A judge for the Southern District Court of California in San Diego advised the D.A.’s office that enforcement of the misdemeanor charge was prohibited while the injunction was in place.

Foster is still facing two felony domestic violence counts and a felony weapons charge for possession of an assault weapon.