NFL regular-season schedule coming Thursday

Getty Images

The “when” will be attached to the “who” and the “where” soon.

The NFL has announced that the 256-game regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

At that time, the question of who plays whom and where will be enhanced with when the ball will be kicked. Which will be big news, even though it really isn’t much news at all.

The key dates to watch will be the Sunday night games (of course), the Thursday night games, the Monday night games (including the Week One doubleheader), the Thanksgiving games, and the all-important season-opening Thursday game, to be played in Philadelphia.

We’ll break down the new schedule from every angle here at PFT as soon as it’s out, and we’ll continue the process of getting you ready for the season to come.