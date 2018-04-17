Nick Foles: “I would love the opportunity to be a starter again”

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles understands that when Carson Wentz comes back healthy, Wentz will be the starter again.

But Nick Foles is still human, so he can admit being a little torn.

“I know there was some stuff going around, a possible trade, and I would love the opportunity to be a starter again. I know my spot in Philly. I think I’ve shown what I can do.” Foles said during an interview with KVUE in Texas, via Philly.com. “I’m signed for one more year and I love the team, I love the city. I’m excited for Carson [Wentz] to get back on his feet. I’ll be ready to go whenever they need me. But we’ll see.”

The Eagles acknowledged there had been calls about trading for the Super Bowl MVP, who will be a man without a starting job when Wentz returns from his knee injury. But because there’s at least some uncertainty about Wentz’s timeline, the Eagles said they intend for Foles to be on the roster at the start of the season.

There’s also the small matter of compensation, as the Eagles aren’t going to just give away a valuable commodity without a good return. But Foles said he has a good enough relationship with coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Howie Roseman that he’d expect to know if something was going on.

“I think the big thing with Philly is I have such a great relationship with all the personnel decision makers that if there ever does come a day where I am traded or something does happen, it’s going to be an open conversation,” Foles said. “We’re excited to go back to Philly. . . . I don’t know what my career holds from here on out.”

Foles is signed at a reasonable rate ($7 million in base salary and roster bonus), so the Eagles don’t mind keeping him around (especially considering what that money just bought them).

And with most of the chairs filled around the league (at least until next week’s draft), it’s likely that they’re willing to keep him. But if a late injury comes up, there’s still a possibility someone gets desperate and makes a Sam Bradford-like call, at which point they’d have to listen.