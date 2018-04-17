Nick Mangold to sign one-day retirement deal with Jets

Getty Images

Center Nick Mangold said in February that he wasn’t closing the door on continuing his playing career, but a couple of months have led to a change of heart.

Mangold announced on Tuesday that he will be signing a one-day deal with the Jets next week so that he can retire as a member of the organization. Mangold played 11 years for the Jets after being drafted in the first round of the 2006 draft and was released before last season with injuries taking their toll on his ability to remain on the field.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Mangold reminisced about his first days on a football field as a kid and thanked coaches, family and teammates at all levels for helping him along the way. Mangold called not winning a Super Bowl his biggest career regret and pledged to continue working to help the Jets get one, although he writes that he doesn’t know what role he might play in the organization.

Mangold was named a first-team All-Pro twice and was selected to seven Pro Bowls during his career with the Jets.