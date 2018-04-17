Nick Nelson receives good news after surgery

Getty Images

Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, who recently injured his knee in a private workout with the Lions, received good news from Dr. James Andrews after undergoing surgery Tuesday.

Nelson’s torn meniscus did not need a full repair, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Dr. Andrews only trimmed and cleaned out the meniscus, reducing Nelson’s recovery time.

Instead of three to four months of rehab, Nelson is looking only at six weeks, per Rapoport. Nelson should return in time for training camp.

Nelson led the FBS in pass breakups with a school-record 21 last season. He also averaged 8.6 yards on punt returns last season.