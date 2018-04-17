Report: Aaron Rodgers frustrated with being frozen out of personnel decisions

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2018, 10:29 AM EDT
When Gantt interpreted the tea leaves last week to suggest that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the team has thrown a little fermunda cheese in his coffee, some thought we were gratuitously exaggerating the situation. It’s becoming clear that we weren’t.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Rodgers has grown “frustrated” and “emotional” with the organization in connection with some critical moves that have been made this offseason, including the decision to replace quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt and the release of receiver Jordy Nelson.

“Both of those decisions were made without him,” an unnamed source close to Rodgers told Robinson. “In both situations, he had no influence with [the front office] before anything went down.”

The source has tried to connect Rodgers’ frustrations to his lingering contract extension.

“I know he’s thinking about that stuff when it comes to the next contract because he should have earned a voice by now,” the source said. “In other places with [elite] quarterbacks, consideration is given to those guys. I think Aaron wants to be engaged in some decisions. But that’s just not the way it works [in Green Bay]. I think that’s obviously frustrating and it’s going to keep coming out.”

All due respect to Rodgers, that’s not the way it works anywhere. Tom Brady doesn’t have a voice in personnel matters in New England. Peyton Manning didn’t have a say in personnel matters in Denver or in Indianapolis. Did Drew Brees get a vote when the Saints traded Jimmy Graham and Brandin Cooks? Most likely, no.

Of course, there’s a difference between giving a quarterback a vote and giving him a head’s up. Rodgers should be getting his information about decisions that affect him not from Twitter or a phone alert but from coach Mike McCarthy, G.M. Brian Gutekunst, or CEO Mark Murphy. If he’s not, that’s a problem.

But even if Rodgers, whose reputation for being sensitive includes being sensitive about being sensitive, has a stick stuck in a spot where sticks don’t normally go over not being given advance notice about Van Pelt and Nelson, what does that have to do with Rodgers’ contract? Will it make him want a McNabb-style financial apology?

His contract, signed by Rodgers in 2013, runs through 2019. After that, the Packers could easily tag him twice. After that, he’d be 38.

Does Rodgers deserve to be north of $30 million per year right now? Given contracts given to less quarterbacks, absolutely. Is there anything Rodgers can do to force the issue short of retiring prematurely? Nope.

As it stands, he’ll get $20.3 million this year (assuming sufficient participation in the offseason program), $20.5 million next year (again, assuming sufficient participation in the offseason program), at least $25.32 million in 2020 under the tag, and at least $30.38 million in 2021 under the tag. That’s a four-year, year-to-year proposition for the Packers, at a total cost of $96.5 million. It equates to an average of $24.125 million. So why would the Packers voluntarily jack that number up to an average of $30 million or more per year, with all four years (or at least three) fully guaranteed?

Throw in the fact that Rodgers suddenly misunderstands his role, and the Packers could become even less likely to commit gigantic money to a guy who won’t be feeling any less entitled to have a say in the team’s moves once he’s due to receive $90 million or more fully guaranteed.

If Rodgers doesn’t like any of this, he has an option. He can retire.

And then maybe he can suddenly unretire after the team has a replacement ready to go, forcing a trade to the Jets before getting cut there after a season and signing with the Vikings. Hypothetically, of course.

42 responses to “Report: Aaron Rodgers frustrated with being frozen out of personnel decisions

  2. Yeah, cuz I get upset when my boss doesn’t run a potential new hire by me prior to hiring.

    You know Im just starting to see a trend here, there is a lot of entitlement that comes with being wealthy, and its spilling over into mainstream, and we peons are slowly accepting it. Think how the SUPER ELITEST feel about the little people. ANYTHING for a dollar, couple of 19 year old kids get blown up looking for some dude in the mountains in the desert, so what, we are making BILLIONS, whats a few lives right

  6. Is Rodgers even complaining about his contract? I think he’s just saying that he’d like to be consulted on personnel decisions to some extent. If the org doesn’t do that, they should have already made that clear to him, like Belichick does with his players. My guess is they used to consult Rodgers and they have stopped.

  7. Rodgers is a special case. The team expects him to deliver top results with arguably the least-talented roster in the league. And does it, year in and year out. Rodgers IS the Green Bay Packers, and their fans and their organization knows it, so yeah, he deserves a little bit of courtesy when it comes to personnel decisions. It’s not a Brady/Belichick situation, where there’s arguments on both sides as to the reason for the Patriots’ success. If he wants to keep a coach or a receiver around, he should be accommodated.

  8. I love Rodgers and the Pack, but (assuming this report is true) I am getting sick of his belly aching about the moves that are being made in GB. Just play football and be the best you can be.

  9. “But even if Rodgers, whose reputation for being sensitive includes being sensitive about being sensitive, has a stick stuck in a spot where sticks don’t normally go…”

    That’s the best line of commentary you’ve put on this board in quite a while, Mike.

  11. Don’t worry, Aaron. You can just keep taking advantage of the defensive pass-interference loophole and ride out your career as a superstar. It doesn’t matter who’s out there catching your passes. It doesn’t matter who you QB coach is – you know how to throw the ball.

    Just keep underthrowing WR’s that are facing 1 on 1 coverage 50 yards downfield and you’ll continue to be golden.

  12. It’s kinda confusing with NFL contracts

    The player signed the deal so at first glance I think they should play through that deal

    But then the team can just cut them generally after two years with little to no consequences, so I understand why these guys go after every cent, regardless if they are still under a contract

    If I was GB I was give him the biggest deal in the league and move on with a happy, fantastic QB and give him less reason to be so sensitive

  15. Now here is a REAL story. A team rebuilding, an aging HOF QB, not on the Brady diet, and they are not a lock to play in their 8th straight conf title game.

    Popcorn ready….

  16. The Packers have all the leverage. Why elite QBs don’t follow LeBron’s lead and sign shorter one year deals is beyond me. The injury risk is always there, but the marker demand for great QBs is immense, so maximize that value while you have the chance.

    If the reports are true (big IF), Rodgers must think he’s playing in Eltitledtown. He’s a player, not a front office employee, so do your job on the field, and if you disagree with the front office’s personnel decisions, leave or ask to be traded.

  17. I think this is all hyped up by the media. Rodgers isn’t an idiot. He know no team “consults” their QB before making personnel moved. Did Wilson want to lose Tate? Big Ben has lost some of his most productive pass catchers and moved on. Belichick is the king of dumping someone, even someone very good either b/c he can get a cheaper alternative or because they don’t follow the exacting/controlling/robot-like “Patriot way.” If Rodgers changes teams, nobody else is gonna consult him.

    He should be thrilled they are trying to improve the roster under the new GB, not re-signing his friends who weren’t getting the job done.

  19. Writing is on the wall Packer faithful. Rodgers last season in Green Bay will be 2019. 1st. Why would he want to resign with a team that will not make it back to the big game. 2nd. He is pissed. 3rd. Green Bay has a history of not bringing back old washed up players. That collarbone is big time serious. Ask Tony Romo. Your run has been a good one I must admit as a long time suffering Bears fan. I go back to the late 70’s so I see how this ebb and flows. Bears good in 80’s, Packers good in 90’s, Bears good in early, mid 2000’s and Packers good since. Time for the Bears with their young team to take a step and Minnesota is good. Not sure about Detroit.

  20. hey aaron, simple formula: players play, coaches coach, and the front office makes front office decisions. if you don’t like your role maybe apply for a front office position.

  21. I am also pretty sure Brady has input. It was reported he was ticked off after the 2006 season that BB was forced to deal an irrational Deion Branch, who wanted to be paid like a #1 WR.

    BB fleeced the Seahawks, and then immediately traded for Moss and Welker and signed Stallworth as well. So, this notion Brady has no say in anything, is 100% false. Do they do everything he wants? No, of course not. But, to say he has no say in who he likes to throw the ball to or none of his opinions matter is a lie.

    Ironically, the Deion Branch compensation was the draft pick they used on Mayo, even though Goodell stole their own draft pick of 31 that year after framing them for the made up “Spygate” scandal that Bill Cowher (amongst other former coaches) later refuted as the farce that it was.

  24. Trump’s Tiny Hands says:
    April 17, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Rodgers is a special case. The team expects him to deliver top results with arguably the least-talented roster in the league. And does it, year in and year out. Rodgers IS the Green Bay Packers, and their fans and their organization knows it, so yeah, he deserves a little bit of courtesy when it comes to personnel decisions. It’s not a Brady/Belichick situation, where there’s arguments on both sides as to the reason for the Patriots’ success. If he wants to keep a coach or a receiver around, he should be accommodated.
    ***************
    Rodgers is a special head case, of that there is no doubt. The team has put a lot of good talent around him and he still can’t get it done, although there is no QB in the league that relies on the Hail Mary to bail him out as much as Mr. Rogers. He obviously doesn’t realize he’s the QB, not the President of Football Ops, or the GM or the owner. He is there to throw the ball, not make personnel decisions to only suit him. He’s been propped up long enough, probably time to let him walk.

  26. You’re a QB, if you want to be a GM, quit, take an entry level position in a front office, rise through the ranks and become a GM.

    Until then shut your trap!

    (It must be Danica…always seemed to be a lot of finger pointing and complaining coming out of her camp)

  28. Have we actually heard anything from AR on any of this? All these stories just reference other writers with not much word from the man himself.

  29. thegreatjimbrown says:

    Rodgers isn’t an idiot.
    #########

    Are you sure? What makes you think that?

  30. Rodgers is a special head case, of that there is no doubt. The team has put a lot of good talent around him and he still can’t get it done, although there is no QB in the league that relies on the Hail Mary to bail him out as much as Mr. Rogers
    ——-
    What packer team are you watching that’s put a lot of talent around AR? When’s the last time we had a 1000 yard rusher or a top ten defense? Rodgers has had an average supporting cast at best.

    And he’s thrown what, 4-5 hail mary’s? He just happened to complete most of them. How’s that a knock?

  32. Don’t take up 1/7th of your teams salary cap. Then they can sign or keep whoever you like. Until you decide to stop hampering the executives, they are limited on personnel moves. Youre frozen out because youre crippling your team.

  34. For all the crap Packers fan talk, they don’t realize how lucky they are to have Rodgers. Outside of him, that roster has been trash for a decade, just like the Colts with Manning. Both of those guys covered up a lack of talent and a lack of coaching. I hope Rodgers gets every dime out of them. I personally can’t stand the guy, but his talent is unquestionable.

  35. “Rodgers has grown “frustrated” and “emotional” with the organization”

    –When isn’t Mr Sensitive getting emotional about something? Newsflash, Management doesn’t usually confer with the employees before making decisions.

  37. SBLIIChampionEagles says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:01 am
    Don’t take up 1/7th of your teams salary cap. Then they can sign or keep whoever you like. Until you decide to stop hampering the executives, they are limited on personnel moves. Youre frozen out because youre crippling your team.

    _______

    …his QB coach was a salary cap casualty?

  39. You’re all being too hard on rodgers. He just wants to make sure the new people brought into the organization have thick skin and a quiet mouth so they can take it when he throws a hissy fit in their direction Andy won’t talk back. His next call is to the league office to make sure he approves new refs.

  42. What packer team are you watching that’s put a lot of talent around AR? When’s the last time we had a 1000 yard rusher or a top ten defense? Rodgers has had an average supporting cast at best.
    ======

    The defense has been a joke since 2011, but they’ve been a top 10 offense 8 of 9 of Rodgers seasons as a healthy starter.

    They’ve had more than enough to win on offense. The defense hasn’t been held to the same standard.

