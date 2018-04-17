Report: Keenan Lewis negotiating settlement with Saints in injury grievance

Getty Images

Keenan Lewis is negotiating a settlement in an injury grievance he filed against the Saints, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

An arbitration hearing was scheduled to begin later this week.

The Saints released Lewis before the 2016 season after he had a lingering hip injury. He has required multiple operations since, per the Advocate, and Lewis publicly stated the Steelers discovered a “failed surgery” during his visit there last year.

Lewis told WWL radio last August that he was hospitalized to treat a staph infection in December 2016 after his surgery, and one of his hip flexors is deteriorating because of his treatment.

The Saints fired team doctors Deryck Jones and Misty Suri following the misdiagnosis of cornerback Delvin Breaux‘s leg injury, according to the paper. Breaux missed most of training camp last year with a leg injury diagnosed as a contusion before a second opinion revealed a broken fibula.