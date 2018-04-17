Report: NFL eventually could put draft on NBC and CBS, too

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Getty Images

This year, three networks will televise the draft: FOX, NFL Network, and ESPN. In future years, other networks could join the party, in theory.

Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com reports that the NFL’s contracts with FOX and ESPN don’t guarantee exclusivity, which means that NBC or CBS also could be given the opportunity televise the proceedings.

On the surface, the potential for oversaturation could be off-putting to the NFL and the networks. However, McCarthy explains that some league executives envision the draft becoming like election night, with every network partner having its own coverage.

Of course, that could also be part of an effort to get a network to try to pay big money for exclusivity, freezing out all other networks with the kind of check that would constitute an offer the NFL can’t refuse.

  4. i have been watching the draft since 1986. it was always a weekend thing and always that last weekend in april when you could roll out the grill and invite your friends over. it wasn’t necessarily about your favorite team but rather about celebrating football on a Saturday and Sunday afternoons. now it is about the fantasy football ignorati who think that they actually know football. just another example of cronyism killing something wonderful just to wring out a few pieces of gelt.

  5. I’d rather watch paint dry or grass grow than the draft. I usually wait a couple hours in and look for a minute or 2 online.

  6. I sometimes watch and sometimes don’t. When the Bucs have a high pick I usually do. Even when they don’t I may, especially if a friend is having a barbecue or something.

    I certainly don’t think of it as “Must see TV”.

  7. Could you imagine the CNN, FOX and MSNBC coverage of the draft? Right before a pick is handed in, someone is walking up to a map of the country and tapping on it to show us the county the kid is from. Is it a red county or a blue county? What percentage of the people of that county have a clue who the kid is? What is the latest poll on his chances of success?

  8. Do a simulcast on as many networks as you want. Just don’t have a different crew working every single network. We don’t need 5 different talking heads per network. Have your NFLN heads and your ESPN yuppies and put those on FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS, the Playboy Network, whatever.

  10. Watching the draft used to be fun
    I remember the one where Steve Young basically wouldn’t shut up that PO’d Kiper and Bermann- the next year Steve wasn’t back –
    now it’s just diva-ship both by the commentators, Goddell and the draftees
    Football was a simple game- now it’s just too much complicated things taking too much time from game play –

  11. Yup with the NHL and NBA playoffs getting to the thick of it and MLB on too i’m gonna reserve 4 hours to listen to a non jock wearing geek like mel kiper talk incessantly about 40 times, players heritage and whether they were good picks or not.

  13. harrisonhits2 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:15 pm
    I’d rather watch paint dry or grass grow than the draft. I usually wait a couple hours in and look for a minute or 2 online.
    ——————————————

    We’re exact opposites. I’d rather watch the draft than watch paint dry or the grass grow. I love watching my team add 6-10 players to the roster. I love hearing Mayock talk about the players, the teams, the matches and the potential. I love football though…a lot more than I love watching grass grow or paint dry, anyhow.

  14. Draft day coverage has become a tally of how many times people like Mayock overuse/abuse the words “athleticism” and especially “physicality” to no end for almost every player. Both are drinking game words with Mayock talking. Bonus points for the abused phrase “I love his physicality”.

  15. .
    On draft night a bunch of has beens will introduce us to 32 future Hall of Famers. In reality, most of the players taken will fail to live up to their draft position.
    .

