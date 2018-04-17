Report: Riley Dixon skipping Broncos workouts while in limbo

Getty Images

NFL teams don’t keep two punters on their roster during the regular season unless an injury is necessitating a short-term backup option. So when the Denver Broncos elected to sign Marquette King following his release by the Oakland Raiders, it almost certainly marked the impending end of Riley Dixon‘s tenure with the Broncos.

While the Broncos have tried to find a trade partner for Dixon, it’s far more likely Denver will release Dixon when the potential options exhaust themselves.

But with his status still up in the air, Dixon isn’t taking a chance by showing up to offseason workouts with the Broncos. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Dixon has been advised to stay away from the team by his agent until it makes its final decision on his future.

Dixon averaged 41.3 net yards per punt as a rookie and 40.2 net yards per punt last season for Denver.