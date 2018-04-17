Sean McDermott excited about future with Zay Jones

Getty Images

Word after wide receiver Zay Jones‘ arrest last month was that it would not affect his spot on the Bills and coach Sean McDermott confirmed as much at a press conference on Monday.

Jones was arrested for vandalism after fighting with his brother while naked and putting his bare foot through a window. Los Angeles authorities opted not to pursue charges as a result of the incident and McDermott said the team is focused on the future with their 2017 second-round pick.

“Yeah, we did have some communication with Zay when we got back and to this point, we are satisfied with where that is,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “The biggest thing right now is where we go moving forward and how we handle our business moving forward. Listen, people go through situations and, like I said before, I was disappointed. The biggest thing is that we were able to talk about it and come to a point where we all agree we need to move forward. I’m excited about the future for Zay.”

Jones had 27 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. The makeup of the Bills receiving corps points to plenty of opportunities for Jones to improve on those numbers in the year to come.