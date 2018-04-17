Spring League player (not that one) gets an NFL gig

Getty Images

Spring League season may not have fueled #ComebackSZN for Johnny Manziel the way he’d hoped, but it definitely has helped another guy who hoped to parlay the two-game spring slate into another shot at the NFL.

The Cardinals have signed tight end Beau Sandland. As noted by the Spring League, he’s the first 2018 NFL signing from the developmental league.

It helps that Sandland has a prior connection with new Cardinals coach Steve Wilks, given their time together in Carolina. Regardless, Sandland has a shot at making it from the 90-man roster to the opening-day roster.

Manziel continues to wait for an opportunity to climb from 90 to 53, for more than two years and counting.