Stephen Jones doesn’t understand Dez Bryant blaming “Garrett’s guys”

Posted by Charean Williams on April 17, 2018, 3:14 PM EDT
Dez Bryant has called his release “personal.” Stephen Jones disagrees, saying it’s “business.”

Jones, the team’s executive vice president, said the release of the star receiver Friday was in “everybody’s best interest.”

“I think it’s always difficult because Dez was an amazing player for us,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “He helped us win a lot of football games. At the same time, these things happen in our business.”

The Cowboys’ release of Bryant, who has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game, saved them $8 million in cap space. They did not offer him a pay cut from the $12.5 million base salary he was due, which would have lowered his $16.5 million cap number.

That solidified Bryant’s feelings that some coaches and some former teammates — Jason “Garrett’s guys” — worked against him.

I don’t understand that comment,” Jones said. “I certainly respect anybody that has a comment about the organization. You certainly always see things when it’s difficult for a player to take the next step. Whether it’s a Larry Allen, DeMarcus Ware, an Emmitt Smith, all Hall of Famers who ended up playing with another team. Those things are hard. You know, when you have decided to move on, maybe there’s a thought in your mind [the player] that you weren’t a particular coach’s guy or an organizational guy. But I certainly don’t see that on this football team.”

10 responses to “Stephen Jones doesn’t understand Dez Bryant blaming “Garrett’s guys”

  1. Cowboys did Dez dirty! The players in that locker room know that too. After all those years of service they wait till the middle of April to release him after free agency is basically over and the money has dried up. Thats ruthless,and free agents thinking of signing there better beware of how that outfit is being run.

  2. THe way he has reacted to his release tells you all you need to know about why they released him. Granted it was late, but it was in the Cowboys best interest to find replacements and do due diligence to who was available in the draft. Dez was very well compensated the last 3 years. The Cowboys bent over backwards to babysit him for years. To the point of having an actual babysitter for him. He made a ton of Silver and Blue money during his last 3 years on the team. While performing like a mediocre #2 WR. Have a little class when you exit.

  3. I dont understand why its such a big deal, dez was paid like a top 5 guy when he wasnt even close. He calls for the ball against seattle and then lets a ball bounce off him to be intercepted and fumbles. He was more of a nuisance than a help.

  5. Stephen Jones always has something intelligent to say. I wonder who his real father is because the same can’t be said for Jerruh. Maybe the mailman’s IQ is double Jerruh’s.

  6. Easy to understand. DB is a diva and can’t believe Cowboys have noticed his declining skills while grossly overpaying him. So scapegoating somebody else is only way to assuage his bloated ego.

  7. time to move on dude….. recheck yourself and ask.. was I really worth a 16 Million hit to that team?

    Be honest with yourself and move on.

  8. Even “I” understand that comment!! He should be more understanding of people if he is going to be running the largely successful DC PRIOR to Steven Jones tenure!!!! They just think that people are stupid and don’t pick up subtle things. Its easy for Steven to call it “business”. But truth be known, its not ALWAYS business. Hence: Steven Jones making the decisions for Jerry Jones. That is called FAMILY!!! And in a real business, he would be spending the profits, but not running the show. What qualifies HIM to run the show anyway other than family! Jerry has a business sense, few understand. And he was willing to balance his dealing with special players on the team. At the end of the day, they are in the business of handling PEOPLE.

  10. And is it BUSINESS to hire Kellen Moore as THE QB coach, even though DAK is young and has a bit of a fall off last year, and Kellen Moore has never coached before. Does that sound like a smart business decision when most teams have ex offensive coordinators and even head coaches as QB coaches!!!! What qualifies Kellen? The smart business thing to do, since its obvious they love Kellen in a “business” chuckle chuckle sense. The smart thing to do was to bring in an accomplished QB coach for DAK and hire Kellen as an assistant and train him and see what he can become. The QB is the most important position on the field-they say. smh. Its business when it doesnt involve Steven. You can see the softness and inability to even want to deal with non conventional players (like Deion Sanders and many others were). But Deion helped the Cowboys get over the edge to get a SB. And Jerry has done that successfully with quite a few “headed” players. smh. There was no fear in Cowboys land when Jerry was making the final decisions. This is just a soft, family friendly era I guess. I dont think they are going to be smashmout with a bunch of softies on the team.

