Stephen Jones doesn’t understand Dez Bryant blaming “Garrett’s guys”

Getty Images

Dez Bryant has called his release “personal.” Stephen Jones disagrees, saying it’s “business.”

Jones, the team’s executive vice president, said the release of the star receiver Friday was in “everybody’s best interest.”

“I think it’s always difficult because Dez was an amazing player for us,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “He helped us win a lot of football games. At the same time, these things happen in our business.”

The Cowboys’ release of Bryant, who has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game, saved them $8 million in cap space. They did not offer him a pay cut from the $12.5 million base salary he was due, which would have lowered his $16.5 million cap number.

That solidified Bryant’s feelings that some coaches and some former teammates — Jason “Garrett’s guys” — worked against him.

“I don’t understand that comment,” Jones said. “I certainly respect anybody that has a comment about the organization. You certainly always see things when it’s difficult for a player to take the next step. Whether it’s a Larry Allen, DeMarcus Ware, an Emmitt Smith, all Hall of Famers who ended up playing with another team. Those things are hard. You know, when you have decided to move on, maybe there’s a thought in your mind [the player] that you weren’t a particular coach’s guy or an organizational guy. But I certainly don’t see that on this football team.”