T.Y. Hilton starting over in his seventh season

It seems like only yesterday that T.Y. Hilton arrived in Indianapolis as a third-round pick. But it’s been six years, 431 catches, 6,827 yards and 34 touchdowns since Hilton made his debut.

“Time is really flying,” the receiver said, via Zac Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “I just told the new guys it goes by so fast.”

Only kicker Adam Vinatieri and left tackle Anthony Castonzo have played longer among Colts players. Hilton has seen players and coaches come and go.

The Colts fired coach Chuck Pagano after the season. They are starting over with new coach Frank Reich, a change Hilton agreed was necessary.

“I think it was,” Hilton, 28, said. “Not my decision, but at the end of the day, I think it was. We all understand with this new coaching staff we gotta bring it every day.”

Hilton can’t wait for the change to come, excited about Reich’s up-tempo offense.

“Throw the ball down the field and keep the defense on their toes,” Hilton said, “because it’s hard when you don’t know it’s coming.”