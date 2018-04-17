Texans haven’t closed door on Alfred Blue’s return

Getty Images

Free agent Alfred Blue has had several teams interested in him, including the Steelers. But the Texans haven’t closed the door on a potential return, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

D'Onta Foreman tore his Achilles on November 19 and remains in rehab, so Blue could provide depth at the position.

Blue, 26, played his first four seasons in Houston after the Texans made him a sixth-round pick. He has played 56 games with 14 starts.

Blue saw action in 11 games last season, rushing for 262 yards and a touchdown on 71 carries, while catching seven passes for 54 yards.

He played more special teams snaps (198) than offensive snaps (156) in 2017.