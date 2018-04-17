Texans players downplay Bob McNair’s recent remarks

Getty Images

When Texans owner Bob McNair recently said that the only thing he regrets about last year’s “inmates running the prison” kerfuffle was apologizing for the comments, all eyes and ears shifted to the potential reaction by the inmates who populate the specific prison he owns. Add to that a claim that former Texans tackle Duane Brown lied about comments from McNair in the aftermath of the election of Barack Obama, and the stage was set for potential ugliness.

But when the players reconvened on Tuesday for the start of the offseason program, no one had anything negative to say.

“I don’t really look into stuff like that and politics,” receiver DeAndre Hopkins told reporters. “I just come out and do my job to help this team win. Bob is a great guy, so I could never say anything bad about him.”

But what about the fact that Hopkins was one of two players who left practice last year, when the “inmates” remark first came to light?

“That wasn’t about his comments,” Hopkins said. “I had personal problems in life that I had to deal with.” (Last year, Hopkins steered clear of the topic, without addressing in any way the reason for his early exit.)

Defensive end J.J. Watt, who wasn’t with the team when the “inmates” hit the fan last year, admitted that conversations have since occurred among the players.

“We’ve talked about it in the locker room amongst some of the guys,” Watt told reporters. “That’s the most important thing, is we’re handling it amongst each other. We speak openly and freely in the locker room. What I said a while back still stands today, is that there have been a lot of conversations and dialogues that have been opened up in the locker room that haven’t been there before. I’ve learned a lot of things and I’ve definitely had conversations that we’ve never had before. I think it’s been really good and I think it’s going to continue. I think it’s opened an entirely new dialogue and new sets of things that are being said in a place that guys are having some meaningful and powerful conversations that weren’t happening necessarily in the past.”

One of the newest Texans, safety Tyrann Mathieu, made it clear that his decision to join the team wasn’t affected in any way by things McNair said last year.

“I’ve had a chance to sit down with him and talk with him and I think he’s a great man,” Mathieu told reporters. “He signed me here to play football. So, that’s my focus. I haven’t really thought much about that.”

Regardless of how the players privately feel about the situation, they’ve opted for now to say nothing publicly that would distract them from the early stages of a broader goal to reclaim the AFC South from the Jaguars — and to potentially advance farther than they ever have before in the 16-year history of the franchise.