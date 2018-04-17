Tharold Simon gets tryout invite from Bears

Getty Images

Draft picks and undrafted rookies aren’t the only ones who will be getting looks in minicamps in the coming weeks. For some veterans who are out of work, such camps represent a last chance to impress.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears will have veteran cornerback Tharold Simon in this week’s minicamp on a tryout basis.

Simon was in camp with Washington last spring, but was cut in May and didn’t find another team. He spent 2016 with the Cardinals, and his first three years with the Seahawks, where he was part of their Super Bowl-winning defense.

He’s gotten plenty of chances by virtue of his size (6-foot-3, 202 pounds), and with no investment on the Bears’ part, he’s the kind of guy worth a look this time of year.