Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Said Bills coach Sean McDermott, “The reality of our situation is such that eight of the 12 teams that made the playoffs in 2016 didn’t make the playoffs in 2017. We have to turn the page from what happened last year and understand that this is a new team; it’s a new year, new personalities, and so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

What does TE Gavin Escobar bring to the Dolphins?

Will the Patriots draft a tight end this month?

Jets DE Leonard Williams hopes to pick up more sacks this year.

A Ravens-centric preview of the running back market in the draft.

Some Bengals players are still on the mend from last season.

The Browns could have a competition at center.

Remembering five of LB James Harrison‘s best moments with the Steelers.

The Texans had Florida International QB Alex McGough in for a visit.

Said Colts S Malik Hooker of his knee, “Things are going great right now. I’m currently five months, couple days out from surgery, so there’s nothing I can complain about right now. It’s just about building strength and getting ready for the season.”

Jaguars LB Telvin Smith was emotional while saying farewell to Paul Posluszny.

Sifting through mock drafts to see predictions about the Titans.

Did the Broncos make the right move by releasing RB C.J. Anderson?

Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins had an unusual description for himself.

The Chargers hope C Mike Pouncey solidifies their offensive line.

How would Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds fit with the Raiders?

Cowboys DE David Irving is on track for a big payday in the future.

Rumblings about the Giants taking RB Saquon Barkley.

Eagles C Jason Kelce got married.

TE Vernon Davis is happy to be reunited with QB Alex Smith in the Redskins offense.

The Bears remain in the market for wide receiver help.

Lions coach Matt Patricia is looking for more than a 9-7 record.

Loading up on running backs in the draft last year leaves the Packers with several backfield options.

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks had a happy start to the offseason program.

The Falcons are working on consistency.

Six Panthers to watch during offseason work.

Will the Saints draft a wide receiver?

Ali Marpet declared himself ready to move to left guard for the Buccaneers.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has a charity softball game coming up.

The Rams have their starting offensive line back from last season.

The 49ers are taking a look at Oregon T Tyrell Crosby.

Drafting a running back may be part of the Seahawks’ plan next week.