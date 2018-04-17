Tyrod Taylor “looking forward to leading the guys”

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Tuesday that the team has not settled on a choice for the first overall pick in next week’s draft and that the consensus top four quarterbacks on the board remain under consideration at this point in the process.

Jackson also called Tyrod Taylor the team’s starter at quarterback, although how long he holds that title will likely have something to do with who the team selects in the draft. Temporary or not, Taylor said Tuesday that he’s embracing all that comes with the job.

Taylor reported for the first day of offseason work at 6 a.m. on Monday in order to “shake as many hands as possible and introduce myself to guys I don’t know” as he moves to take a leadership role on his new team.

“I welcome that, it definitely has to come from the quarterback position,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “I’m looking forward to leading the guys here.”

Taylor organized workouts with Browns teammates like Carlos Hyde and David Njoku in March and could have another round of them during the break before training camp starts this summer. That may not change the plans for the future at quarterback in Cleveland, but it should help Taylor put his best foot forward for as long as he does have the job.