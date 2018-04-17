Von Miller on shark catching incident: “I did everything I was supposed to do”

Getty Images

Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller drew the ire of animals rights activists when he posted a photo of a hammerhead shark his caught while fishing to his instagram account.

The photo sparked an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to determine if any laws had been violated by Miller’s catch. However, Miller says he did everything by the book when it comes to the catch, which he released back into the ocean.

“I went fishing. Everybody knows that I hunt and fish. It’s what I do. But I also believe in conservation. I’m not just out there going crazy,” Miller said, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press. “We followed the rules. I did everything I was supposed to do.”

Miller spoke about the incident while attending workout with the Broncos on Tuesday. He said he hasn’t been contacted about the matter as of yet but noted he’s not taking the matter lightly.

“No, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. It’s a serious deal. I don’t want to be light-hearted about it,” Miller said. “That’s just me. But we did everything we were supposed to do when it comes to that situation.”