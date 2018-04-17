What’s the best fit for Dez Bryant?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant wants to play for the Giants or, presumably, either of his former team’s two other rivals in the NFC East. But none of these teams may be the best fit.

So which teams would be the best fit? That was the subject of Tuesday’s PFT Live draft.

Simms and I struggled to come up with three clear, obvious fits each. And that may have something to do with the fact that there is no clear, obvious fit — due in part to the fact that free agency unfolded for a month before Dallas dumped Dez.

For the full draft, including an unconventional move made by yours truly after securing the first pick, check out the video. And then chime in with your views regarding whether we got it right, or whether we got it wrong.

  1. Best mutual fit for Dez and an NFL team is the Packers IMO. Dez’s antics will (hopefully) be minimized by playing on a contender with a no-nonsense head coach in McCarthy and a future HOF QB in Rodgers.

    Furthermore, while Dez doesn’t have the same athleticism, his best seasons came when playing with a QB who excelled at throwing the back shoulder pass, which Rodgers is probably the best in the league at. With no Jordy there’s room for a #2 WR to pair with Adams and Cobb.

  3. San Fran seems like a good fit. Jimmy could use another target. They have money. Dallas and the 49ers have a historied rivalry. I think SF makes a lot of sense.

  5. This is sort of laughable that the giants are his first choice. Lmfao. “I’ll see you twice a year…”. Eagles say they’ve aren’t interested. Then the skins say they aren’t interested. What a coincidence the giants are his top choice. Hahahaha. Weird they weren’t his top choice when he was first released…

  7. “If I didn’t have my edge I got it now… I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal… it’s very personal. I’ll see guys twice this year, I’m told. So that’s that.”

    He has the mind of a 4-year-old.

  8. Cleveland, Cincy, or Baltimore. They have entire teams with miscreants like Dez and he’d fit right in. There are no standards of conduct on these teams and nothing to punish him for being his lazy self.

  10. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    Cleveland, Cincy, or Baltimore. They have entire teams with miscreants like Dez and he'd fit right in. There are no standards of conduct on these teams and nothing to punish him for being his lazy self.

    ……..

    So let me guess, steeler fan.

  11. Absent his antics… Opposite an elite receiver for starters. Maybe a with a QB who will tell him to shut-up, get open and catch the ball. I may have just narrowed it down to Brady and Rodgers.

  17. kmurph1226 says:

    ####

    Never thought of McCarthy as a “no-nonsense” coach (he puts up with a diva).

    I do think that a pair of divas (Dez and Aaron) would be a good “mutual fit”. They deserve each other.

