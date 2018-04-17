What’s the best fit for Dez Bryant?

Getty Images

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant wants to play for the Giants or, presumably, either of his former team’s two other rivals in the NFC East. But none of these teams may be the best fit.

So which teams would be the best fit? That was the subject of Tuesday’s PFT Live draft.

Simms and I struggled to come up with three clear, obvious fits each. And that may have something to do with the fact that there is no clear, obvious fit — due in part to the fact that free agency unfolded for a month before Dallas dumped Dez.

For the full draft, including an unconventional move made by yours truly after securing the first pick, check out the video. And then chime in with your views regarding whether we got it right, or whether we got it wrong.