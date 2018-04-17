Whitney Mercilus good to go as Texans start offseason program

Getty Images

Whitney Mercilus played only five games before a torn pectoral muscle ended his season. Six months later, Mercilus was one of the happiest Texans on the field for the start of the offseason program.

The pass rusher said he received medical clearance a month ago.

“Despite the pec, as far as having a year of recovery on the body, I feel fresh; I feel energized,” Mercilus said, via Deepi Sidhu of the team website. “I need somewhere to put all of this energy so I can’t wait to put on the pads and definitely see the first person to hit and put everything into it.”

The Texans ranked first in total defense in 2016 before slipping to 20th in 2017, losing J.J. Watt and Mercilus to season-ending injuries on the same drive in an October 8 game against the Chiefs.

Mercilus, 27, has 38.5 sacks in his six-year career, including 12 in 2015 and 7.5 in 2016.

“I think Whitney is an incredible pass rusher,” Watt said. “I think he’s great in run defense, but I think he’s one of the most underrated pass rushers in the league. I think that having him back out on the field at full strength and being able to be some things that he’s capable of, really excited about that. He’s a guy that I think can bring a ton of production and a ton of success to the squad.”