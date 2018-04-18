2015 NFL draft fifth-year option decision list

Getty Images

The NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement gives each team the option to pick up the fifth year of each first-round draft pick’s contract, a decision that must be made in the spring before that player’s fourth year.

This is a list of each pick from the first round of the 2015 NFL draft and whether or not those players’ fifth-year options are being picked up:

1. Tampa Bay has picked up Jameis Winston‘s option.

2. Tennessee has picked up Marcus Mariota‘s option.

3. Jacksonville seems unlikely to pick up Dante Fowler‘s option, given that he’s not a starter and has had injuries and legal issues.

4. Oakland will surely pick up Amari Cooper‘s option.

5. Washington will surely pick up Brandon Scherff‘s option.

6. The Jets will surely pick up Leonard Williams‘ option.

7. Chicago probably won’t pick up Kevin White‘s option because of his history of injuries.

8. Atlanta is likely to pick up Vic Beasley‘s option.

9. The Giants are likely to pick up Ereck Flowers‘ option.

10. The Rams will definitely pick up Todd Gurley‘s option.

11. The Vikings will definitely pick up Trae Waynes‘ option.

12. The Patriots will have a decision to make on Danny Shelton‘s option after trading for Shelton from Cleveland.

13. New Orleans has picked up Andrus Peat‘s option.

14. Miami will likely pick up DeVante Parker‘s option.

15. The Chargers will likely pick up Melvin Gordon‘s option.

16. Kevin Johnson‘s option will be a tough decision for the Texans.

17. San Francisco will have a tough decision on Arik Armstead‘s option.

18. The Rams will definitely pick up Marcus Peters‘ option.

19. Kansas City is unlikely to pick up the option on Cameron Erving, whom they acquired in a trade with the Browns.

20. Philadelphia will likely pick up Nelson Agholor‘s option.

21. Cincinnati will likely pick up Cedric Ogbuehi‘s option.

22. Pittsburgh will likely pick up Bud Dupree‘s option.

23. Denver will likely pick up Shane Ray‘s option.

24. Arizona will face a tough decision on D.J. Humphries‘ option, given that he has missed more games than he has played through three seasons.

25. Carolina will likely pick up Shaq Thompson‘s option.

26. Baltimore is unlikely to pick up Breshad Perriman‘s option.

27. Dallas will likely pick up Byron Jones‘ option.

28. San Francisco will likely pick up Laken Tomlinson‘s option after acquiring him in a trade with Detroit.

29. New England seems unlikely to pick up Phillip Dorsett‘s option, given his limited production after arriving in a trade with Indianapolis.

30. Cleveland will likely pick up Damarious Randall‘s option after trading for him from Green Bay.

31. Miami seems unlikely to pick up Stephone Anthony‘s option after he didn’t do much following his trade from New Orleans.

32. New England is likely to pick up Malcom Brown‘s option.