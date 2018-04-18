AJ McCarron: Arm strength is overrated, how often do you throw 60 yards?

AP

When AJ McCarron was coming out of Alabama, one of the knocks on him was that he didn’t have a strong enough arm. McCarron thinks that’s nonsense.

McCarron, who spent the last four years in Cincinnati and now hopes to start for the Bills this season, said he doesn’t see a strong arm as a particularly meaningful trait in a pro quarterback.

“Me personally, I think a lot of people get sold on big arms,” McCarron said. “You look at the history of quarterbacks in the NFL, there’s been a lot of great quarterbacks in the NFL that haven’t had crazy strong arms. How many times do you actually drop back and throw the ball 60 yards? Very rarely. The game is played with timing and accuracy. If you have those two things, you can be successful.”

That may be self-serving, but there’s some truth to what McCarron is saying. There’s a minimum level of arm strength that’s necessary to be an NFL quarterback, but on the vast majority of passes, accuracy counts for more than arm strength.