AJ McCarron: Arm strength is overrated, how often do you throw 60 yards?

When AJ McCarron was coming out of Alabama, one of the knocks on him was that he didn’t have a strong enough arm. McCarron thinks that’s nonsense.

McCarron, who spent the last four years in Cincinnati and now hopes to start for the Bills this season, said he doesn’t see a strong arm as a particularly meaningful trait in a pro quarterback.

“Me personally, I think a lot of people get sold on big arms,” McCarron said. “You look at the history of quarterbacks in the NFL, there’s been a lot of great quarterbacks in the NFL that haven’t had crazy strong arms. How many times do you actually drop back and throw the ball 60 yards? Very rarely. The game is played with timing and accuracy. If you have those two things, you can be successful.”

That may be self-serving, but there’s some truth to what McCarron is saying. There’s a minimum level of arm strength that’s necessary to be an NFL quarterback, but on the vast majority of passes, accuracy counts for more than arm strength.

52 responses to “AJ McCarron: Arm strength is overrated, how often do you throw 60 yards?

  1. arm strength is key for out routes. it also helps to be able to get the ball downfield if you have a wide open receiver. but yes, there have been great qbs without “crazy” arm strength.

  2. Would accuracy, timing, and arm strength be too much to ask? After all Pro QBs make 15-28 Million annually.

  3. Joe Montana = accuracy, timing, decent arm-strength. Tom Brady = accuracy, timing, decent arm-strength. Vince Ferragamo = great arm-strength. AJ might have a point!

  4. I would counter his question with “How many times has Aaron Rodgers won games with 60+ yard Hail Marys”.

  5. 60 yard passes may be rare, but it’s not uncommon for the need to really drive the ball to your target to arise. Certain patterns (outs, hooks) require the ball to arrive promptly, before coverage can react or close in. Tight window throws within 20 yards require arm strength. Sometimes it’s about velocity rather than distance.

    I agree with his main point though. Scouts can get a little carried away with it (JaMarcus Russell, possibly Josh Allen).

  6. What a lot of people don’t understand is that arm strength has a lot to do with accuracy on downfield throws.

    Much like a golf swing, if you have to put everything into it, it ends up anything but accurate.

  7. Arm Strength in not just chucking the ball 60yrs down the field, has a lot to do with throwing out routes and sideline throws., throwing back across your body to the other side of the field also requires arm strength.

  9. Arm strength isn’t just about throwing it 60 yards downfield. It’s about zip and release, so that even on shorter routes, especially out routes. We may talk about it the wrong way, but I’d be willing to bet that QBs who play exclusively with touch haven’t been all that successful either. You need arm strength.

    AJM isn’t a starter in this league anyway, which his contract demonstrates clearly. He may want to work on his game instead of telling others what QBs need to succeed.

  14. Any pro quarterback should be able to throw a football 40 yards… it takes accuracy to not throw interceptions all game. On that note, you also need receivers that can hold onto the football.

  17. He’s right. It’s been overrated for years and years. This is why Jay Cutler announcing his arm was stronger than Elway’s back in 2008 was so funny. It’s down the list of QB priorities.

    Anyone see how Phillip Rivers throws a football? lol

  18. Please…

    How strong was Joe Montana’s arm? How strong is Drew Brees arm?

    Accuracy is the name of the game.

    Michael Vick had one of the strongest arms ever but was inaccurate and didn’t amount to much in the league. McCarron’s is exactly right.

  19. Sounds like you should be hiding in Sean Peyton’s system. Great guy for hiding those weaker arms…
    Lets see who throws the better out route, comeback, and jumpball… weak or strong arm??

  21. It’s not about how far you can get it down the field. It’s bout whether you can get it to a guy who’s open before he’s not open anymore… which in the NFL is usually a very short span of time. Velocity, not distance. Big difference.

  23. It is good to have both a strong and an accurate arm. The two are not mutually exclusive. Brett Favre, John Elway, Tom Brady, Dan Marino, Steve Young, and Aaron Rodgers are pretty good quarterbacks who can throw long passes accurately.

  25. Fran Tarkenton was the first one to say that and he’s been repeating it since at least the 1970s. It’s true. How many all time greats had a cannon for an arm?

  26. he has a point. ol’ noodle arm mark brunell had a pretty good career. i think he set a record for consecutive completions (checkdowns in his case) at one point.

  28. Best example is Peyton Manning. Very weak but very accurate arm. Montana didn’t exactly brake any receiver fingers with his arm either. Nevertheless it sure is nice to have an accurate arm cannon like Favre, Rodgers, Stafford, Roethlisberger, etc. to fall back on when you need it.

  30. You may not have to throw the ball 60 yards downfield, but you need zip on the ball to get it through tight windows 15 yards down the field. Arm strength is important.

  32. Arm strength would allow you to fit balls into tight spaces with little time. I’m not sure that arm strength is overrated so much as being able to throw a ball really far. He’s right in that respect. Throwing the ball really far doesn’t come up all that often but I disagree that arm strength os overrated.

  35. Would love to see the look on the Bills GM’s face as he heard his QB say that arm strength is overrated on a team that plays in high wind in blizzards for half the season. Hope your running game is up to par.

  37. Arm strength might mean something in Cities like Buffalo, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, Washington, Cincinnati, New York/New Jersey, Green Bay or Cleveland… Wind is a huge factor in all of those cities… So basically 1/4 of the teams you either play or play for require some what of a strong arm to battle whipping winds & precipitation. As a matter of fact of all those cities I listed Buffalo is in the top 3 considering New Era Stadium has swirling winds down on it’s field. Ask any QB that has tried to play there during the months of November, December or January and they’ll tell you it matters.

  41. McCarron also thinks athleticism is overrated. How often do you have to run 10 yards? Not to mention strength. Who needs to lift a weight these days? How smart to you have to be to play football, he asks. It’s simple. And don’t get him on to the pointless of being good looking, when you make good money like he does.

  42. The fact that AJ McCarron has been in the league as long as he has and says something like this would be a concern.

  45. He’s right, you know. An awful lot of college teams go to bowl games without the big arm. Make a list of the 5 “biggest arms” in any NFL draft and follow those careers.

  47. Ask Jeff George and Jay Cutler how successful they were with their ultra-strong arms.
    Required traits for QBs:
    1. Ability to read defenses
    2. Deliver the ball accurately

  48. Although I do agree with what he is saying I still compare arm strength to a condom. Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it…

