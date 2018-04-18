As expected, Le’Veon Bell a no-show at Steelers’ offseason program

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell is staying away from the Steelers’ offseason program this week, and no one is expressing surprise.

Bell continues working out in Miami as the Steelers begin their voluntary workouts in Pittsburgh, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Bell remains unsigned after the Steelers applied the franchise tag for the second consecutive season.

The Steelers have until July 16 to work out a long-term deal with Bell. Otherwise, he will play under the one-year, $14.54 million franchise tender. The sides do not appear anywhere close to an agreement.

Bell reported to the Steelers a week before the season opener a year ago, holding out until the last minute. He played under the $12.12 million tag last year.

He still earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2017 when he rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on 321 carries and caught 85 passes for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

Bell, 26, said on Instagram Live in March that he would not sit out the entire season. But Bell predicted a “rerun of last year,” with a holdout through the preseason, unless the sides agreed on a long-term deal.