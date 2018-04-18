Broncos put some incentives in Chris Harris’ deal

Getty Images

The Broncos carved some money out of the budget by trading veteran cornerback Aqib Talib, and they’ve spread some of it back around the secondary.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Broncos have added $3 million in incentives to the deal of cornerback Chris Harris.

The 28-year-old Harris has two years left on his current deal, and was due to make $7.4 million this year and $7.8 million next year.

But the incentives could push his earnings this year to $10.5 million, which should help keep some people happy if they’re not going to extend him and give him a raise.