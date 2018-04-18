C.J. Mosley: Good to see Eric Kendricks get paid

Getty Images

Eric Kendricks landed a big new deal with the Vikings this week and the news was noticed well outside of Minnesota.

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley took note of Kendricks’ five-year, $50 million extension as he got ready to continue offseason work in the final year of his rookie contract. As you’d imagine, Mosley was happy about another inside linebacker earning a big deal.

“It’s always good when a player at your position gets paid, or anybody in this league gets paid, because everybody puts in hard work,” Mosley said, via the Baltimore Sun.

Mosley said in January that he wants to remain with the Ravens for his entire career and continues to feel that way, but said he hasn’t heard anything about extension talks since that point. Mosley has made three Pro Bowls and been named a second-team All-Pro three times in four seasons since the Ravens made him the 17th pick of the draft.