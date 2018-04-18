Cardinals haven’t “shut door” on Tyvon Branch’s return

Getty Images

The Cardinals “certainly haven’t shut the door” on safety Tyvon Branch‘s return, General Manager Steve Keim said Wednesday, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Keim added the Cardinals are “monitoring the situation” with Branch’s rehab.

Branch is working his way back in Florida after tearing his ACL and cartilage in his knee during a November 9 game.

He played nine games last season, making 69 tackles, a forced fumble and five pass breakups.

A former fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2008, Branch spent the past two seasons in Arizona.