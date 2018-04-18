Cardinals know it will be costly to move up for a quarterback

AP

It’s no secret the Cardinals are in the market for a franchise quarterback despite signing Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon in free agency. Baker Mayfield visited Arizona on Wednesday.

It could prove expensive, though, for the Cardinals.

They have eight choices, including No. 15 overall, and that’s likely not high enough for one of the top four quarterback prospects.

“Are you willing to put the franchise in a position to be set back for years if you’re not right?” Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I mean, it can be crippling for us if we traded the next couple drafts to go get a player that has never taken an [NFL] snap and doesn’t have success.”

But Keim added that if you “believe in the player,” then it’s worth the price. A very, very expensive price.

“If it’s a dynamic player at that position that is a game-changer, they’re not going to take anything short of the mortgage for the house, the farm and everything,” Keim said.

The Cardinals have not drafted a quarterback in the first three rounds since 2006 when they made Matt Leinart the 10th overall choice. They took Logan Thomas in the fourth round in 2014. (Thomas now plays tight end for the Bills.)

Keim regrets passing on Russell Wilson, who the Seahawks took in the third round in 2012.

“I think about the things that I’ve done wrong more so than I think about the things that have gone well,” Keim said. “To me, when you’re a competitor, that’s how you grow and get better in this business, is to be critical of yourself.”